Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Sells 8,241 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.14, for a total value of $1,459,810.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 341,727 shares in the company, valued at $60,533,520.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Wednesday, April 24th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.71, for a total transaction of $1,645,810.11.

On Monday, April 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $1,593,397.35.

On Friday, April 12th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.36, for a total transaction of $1,708,853.76.

On Thursday, March 28th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.67, for a total value of $1,604,275.47.

On Friday, March 22nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.73, for a total value of $1,588,287.93.

On Monday, March 18th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.25, for a total transaction of $1,625,537.25.

On Monday, March 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.32, for a total transaction of $1,766,211.12.

On Friday, March 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.85, for a total transaction of $1,712,891.85.

On Monday, February 26th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.79, for a total value of $1,687,674.39.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.63, for a total value of $1,686,355.83.

Atlassian Price Performance

TEAM stock traded down $4.77 on Tuesday, hitting $172.30. 2,659,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,750,434. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.22 and a beta of 0.63. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.36 and a 200-day moving average of $206.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.22.

Read Our Latest Report on Atlassian

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.