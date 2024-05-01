Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,821 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWA LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. EWA LLC now owns 115,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after buying an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 71,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,775,000. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 43,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.60. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

