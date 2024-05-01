Lincoln National (LNC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. On average, analysts expect Lincoln National to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.81. Lincoln National has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $32.43.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.07%.

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LNC

About Lincoln National

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.