Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Posts Earnings Results

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.52.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $3,528,260.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,682,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $3,528,260.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,682,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.18.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

