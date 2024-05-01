Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Posts Earnings Results

Posted by on May 1st, 2024

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $2.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $83.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.52.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $3,528,260.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,682,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 46,701 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $3,528,260.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,682,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,055,399.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182 over the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QSR

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.