United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

UG stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. United-Guardian has a one year low of $5.79 and a one year high of $10.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.74.

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter. United-Guardian had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 24.26%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United-Guardian stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of United-Guardian, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UG Free Report ) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 3.37% of United-Guardian worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 23.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

