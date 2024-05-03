1,500 Shares in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Acquired by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Workday by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Workday by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 216,903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,878,000 after acquiring an additional 45,836 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Trading Up 2.0 %

Workday stock traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $255.78. 3,070,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,353. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.25 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total value of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,404,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 over the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.61.

View Our Latest Research Report on Workday

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.