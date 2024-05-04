Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $46.26 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 138.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120,343 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.51% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $46,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,104,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,202,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.74. 228,134 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $185.74 and a one year high of $248.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.76 and its 200 day moving average is $227.68.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

