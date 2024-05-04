Malaga Cove Capital LLC Invests $280,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,154,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,582 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,846,000 after buying an additional 1,502,989 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 565.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,687,000 after buying an additional 1,439,066 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,008,000 after buying an additional 1,385,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth about $196,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,061.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $18,286,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,009,121.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $1,844,008.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,061.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,529 shares of company stock worth $40,502,458. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.74.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.91. The company had a trading volume of 4,545,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,944. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.81. The company has a market capitalization of $162.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

