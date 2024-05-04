Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,676 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 828.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,411,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,043,000 after buying an additional 3,043,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,054,000 after buying an additional 2,866,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,541,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478,188 shares during the period.

Shares of BND stock opened at $71.35 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.71.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

