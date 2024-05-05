Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$25.63.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GEI

Gibson Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$22.15 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$18.45 and a 52-week high of C$23.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.46. The firm has a market cap of C$3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.33 billion. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 28.84%. Equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.5894955 EPS for the current year.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total transaction of C$698,950.00. In other news, Director Khalid Muslih bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$16.63 per share, with a total value of C$116,410.00. Also, Senior Officer Sean Brown sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.97, for a total value of C$698,950.00. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.