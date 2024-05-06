Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $135.17

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $135.17 and last traded at $133.50, with a volume of 25125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.01.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $511.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Houlihan Lokey

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter worth about $2,960,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 427,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,893 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,723,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,761,000 after buying an additional 978,776 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Read More

