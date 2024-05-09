E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 4,415 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 276.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 170,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,482,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 108.2% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 56,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,979,000 after buying an additional 29,289 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 19.8% during the third quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $251.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,532,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,716,657. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.30. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $259.00.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total transaction of $636,280.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 2,622 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.67, for a total value of $636,280.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,891.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,984 shares of company stock valued at $25,997,094 over the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.31.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

