Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.73

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.73 per share by the transportation company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69.

Expeditors International of Washington has raised its dividend by an average of 10.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 29 years.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.02. The company had a trading volume of 545,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $107.03 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.72 and its 200-day moving average is $120.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.43% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXPD

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares in the company, valued at $702,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.