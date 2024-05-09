FTAI Infrastructure Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:FIP)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

FTAI Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of -24.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

FTAI Infrastructure Price Performance

NASDAQ FIP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,814. The stock has a market cap of $792.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.29. FTAI Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.44 million during the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

About FTAI Infrastructure

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Featured Stories

