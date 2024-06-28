Howard Financial Services LTD. Invests $205,000 in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 222,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth $198,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,148.5% in the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 145,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 133,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, &PARTNERS increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.04. The company had a trading volume of 652,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,147. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

