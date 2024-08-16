Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 569 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 14.9% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $80,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 683.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after acquiring an additional 27,069 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 228,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,011,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $557.36. 2,376,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,089,799. The stock has a market cap of $480.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $547.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $526.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

