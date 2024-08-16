Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 212,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 84,045 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,058,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after acquiring an additional 144,042 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 141,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,924,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $29.94. The company had a trading volume of 408,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,273. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.54 and a 1 year high of $32.29.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

