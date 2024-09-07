Mosley Wealth Management Sells 6,896 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Mosley Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Mosley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mosley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of BATS EFV traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,891,742 shares. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.25.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

