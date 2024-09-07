The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.80.

Several research firms recently commented on THG. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $145.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.62.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.23%.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 8,468 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $1,219,476.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,826.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.25, for a total value of $69,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,013 shares in the company, valued at $416,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 8,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total value of $1,219,476.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,826.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,852 shares of company stock worth $1,541,491. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth approximately $385,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,684,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

