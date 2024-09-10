396,247 Shares in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 396,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 240.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 380,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 269,061 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 106.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 452,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 233,169 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $585,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp boosted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 46.3% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 170,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 54,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $351.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.44. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a one year low of $1.42 and a one year high of $7.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALDX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.