PFG Investments LLC Acquires 4,746 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 523.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,652 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NXPI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.89.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NXPI opened at $230.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $256.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $167.21 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The company has a market cap of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

