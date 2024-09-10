Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,165 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE MAA opened at $160.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.42 and its 200 day moving average is $138.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $165.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on MAA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.03.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAA

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.