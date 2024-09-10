iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Stake Lowered by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XT. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 58.5% in the second quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 99,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 36,734 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 97,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,764,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Exponential Technologies ETF alerts:

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF stock opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $61.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.57. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Profile

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.