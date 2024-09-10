HCR Wealth Advisors Buys New Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,994,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,792,542,000 after purchasing an additional 50,366 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,837,000 after buying an additional 201,784 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,651,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,674,000 after acquiring an additional 64,560 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after acquiring an additional 214,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $390,438,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $253.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.46 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $257.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.17. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.98 and a 1 year high of $287.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,563,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,563,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $485,771.97. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,522.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,148 shares of company stock valued at $25,658,824. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

