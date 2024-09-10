National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.94.

A number of research firms have commented on NSA. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NSA stock opened at $46.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.98. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.65.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 21.23%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,563,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,025,000 after buying an additional 1,108,176 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,789,000 after purchasing an additional 950,171 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,567,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $16,056,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $16,198,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

See Also

