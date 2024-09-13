DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Trims Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,271,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,767 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.22% of EOG Resources worth $158,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 25.5% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 179,143 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,549,000 after buying an additional 36,347 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 12,731 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,071 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 231.3% during the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,328 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $118.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.63.

View Our Latest Research Report on EOG

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $505,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,135.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $505,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 35,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,135.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.