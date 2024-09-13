DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $318.17 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 409,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $318,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,066,715,000 after buying an additional 331,797 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $1,648,259,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in ServiceNow by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,754,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,239,198,000 after buying an additional 271,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,203,157,000 after buying an additional 34,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,023,315,000 after buying an additional 101,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,496.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.2 %

ServiceNow stock opened at $886.11 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $889.52. The stock has a market cap of $182.54 billion, a PE ratio of 94.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $805.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $765.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.62.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.