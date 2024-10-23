Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN) is Weaver Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Weaver Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,840 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June comprises approximately 3.0% of Weaver Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $10,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJUN. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at $689,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 17.7% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 14.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 155,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 118,403 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PJUN opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

