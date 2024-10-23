iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Sold by RCS Financial Planning LLC

RCS Financial Planning LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $89.69 and a one year high of $128.67.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

