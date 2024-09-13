FY2024 EPS Estimates for WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Boosted by Zacks Research

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of WaFd in a report issued on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.99. The consensus estimate for WaFd’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for WaFd’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Get WaFd alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of WaFd from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WaFd has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

WaFd Price Performance

WAFD opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. WaFd has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.83.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. WaFd had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 100.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WaFd during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WaFd during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of WaFd by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WaFd during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

WaFd Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. WaFd’s payout ratio is 39.54%.

WaFd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.