Short Interest in Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Drops By 76.0%

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the August 15th total of 634,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Storebrand ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SREDF remained flat at $10.53 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. Storebrand ASA has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $10.53.
About Storebrand ASA
