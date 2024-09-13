Short Interest in Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF) Drops By 76.0%

Storebrand ASA (OTCMKTS:SREDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the August 15th total of 634,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Storebrand ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SREDF remained flat at $10.53 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84. Storebrand ASA has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $10.53.

Get Storebrand ASA alerts:

About Storebrand ASA

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Storebrand ASA provides insurance products and services in Norway, the United States, Japan, and Sweden. It operates through four segments: Savings, Insurance, Guaranteed Pension, and Other. The Savings segment offers retirement savings, defined contribution pensions, asset management, and retail banking products.

Receive News & Ratings for Storebrand ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storebrand ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.