Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY) Short Interest Up 98.0% in August

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNRY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 191,300 shares, a growth of 98.0% from the August 15th total of 96,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 437,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Solar Energy Initiatives Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNRY traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company had a trading volume of 47,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,438. Solar Energy Initiatives has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About Solar Energy Initiatives

Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean. The company primarily designs, markets, and sells solar power systems for residential and commercial customers; and designs, markets, sells, owns, and operates solar power systems for municipal and commercial customers, as well as designs, develops, and manages solar parks.

