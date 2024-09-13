Robert Thomas Freeman Sells 14,500 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,148. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

On Wednesday, September 11th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 8,561 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $85,695.61.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 1,650 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $16,500.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,858 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $388,968.58.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 22,100 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $221,000.00.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,377. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. The firm had revenue of $681.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ALHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alignment Healthcare

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 10,901,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,788 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,828,000 after buying an additional 93,262 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,106,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,294,000 after buying an additional 185,854 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,104,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,279,000 after buying an additional 1,507,759 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,565,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.