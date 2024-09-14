Analyzing AltEnergy Acquisition (NASDAQ:AEAE) & Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) and AltEnergy Acquisition (NASDAQ:AEAE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rigetti Computing and AltEnergy Acquisition”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $12.01 million 13.58 -$75.11 million ($0.53) -1.61 AltEnergy Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AltEnergy Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Rigetti Computing has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AltEnergy Acquisition has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Rigetti Computing and AltEnergy Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 0 4 0 3.00 AltEnergy Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rigetti Computing presently has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 237.20%. Given Rigetti Computing’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than AltEnergy Acquisition.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.4% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.0% of AltEnergy Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of AltEnergy Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and AltEnergy Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -538.72% -54.61% -38.67% AltEnergy Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Rigetti Computing beats AltEnergy Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service. It also provides quantum cloud services that provides various range of support in programming, public or private clouds integration, and connectivity, as well as quantum operating system software that supports both public and private cloud architectures. In addition, the company offers professional services, such as algorithm development, benchmarking, quantum application programming, and software development. The company serves commercial enterprises, government organizations, and international government entities. It has operations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Rigetti Computing, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

About AltEnergy Acquisition

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

