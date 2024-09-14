Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) vs. Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Financial Survey

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY – Get Free Report) and Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Brilliance China Automotive has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gogoro has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Brilliance China Automotive alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and Gogoro”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brilliance China Automotive $548.32 million 4.23 $978.56 million N/A N/A Gogoro $349.85 million 0.84 -$76.04 million ($0.21) -4.74

Profitability

Brilliance China Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Gogoro.

This table compares Brilliance China Automotive and Gogoro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brilliance China Automotive N/A N/A N/A Gogoro -19.11% -33.04% -10.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.9% of Gogoro shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Gogoro shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Brilliance China Automotive and Gogoro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brilliance China Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A Gogoro 0 2 0 0 2.00

Gogoro has a consensus price target of $2.20, indicating a potential upside of 121.11%. Given Gogoro’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gogoro is more favorable than Brilliance China Automotive.

Summary

Brilliance China Automotive beats Gogoro on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brilliance China Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand. Its automotive components include moldings, seats, axles, safety and airbag systems, and interior decoration products, as well as engines for minibuses, sedans, sport utility vehicles, light duty trucks, etc. The company also provides BMW sport activity vehicles. In addition, it offers auto-financing services to customers and dealers. Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited has strategic partnerships and alliances with BMW, Toyota, Magna, Bosch, Continental, Delphi, TI Automotive, and Johnson Controls. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

About Gogoro

(Get Free Report)

Gogoro Inc. provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliance China Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliance China Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.