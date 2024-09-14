OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OGC has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.83.

OceanaGold Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:OGC opened at C$3.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.20. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$2.08 and a 52 week high of C$3.88. The company has a market cap of C$2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 385.00 and a beta of 1.61.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$343.70 million during the quarter. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that OceanaGold will post 0.5957821 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanaGold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from OceanaGold’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. OceanaGold’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

