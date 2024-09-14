Ethena USDe (USDE) Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, Ethena USDe has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Ethena USDe has a market cap of $2.67 billion and $198.77 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethena USDe token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 2,668,622,552 tokens. Ethena USDe’s official website is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Ethena USDe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 2,671,125,317.745782. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.9991164 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $60,327,350.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

