NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NerdWallet were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NerdWallet by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,005,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,880,000 after purchasing an additional 432,262 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP grew its stake in NerdWallet by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,054,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,516,000 after purchasing an additional 202,149 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 108.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 926,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 481,958 shares during the period. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 1.7% in the first quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 242,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $60,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,329,471 shares in the company, valued at $27,976,946.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

NRDS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on NerdWallet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NRDS stock opened at $12.88 on Friday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.76 and a beta of 1.43.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.93 million. NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

