Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 9,745.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Five Below during the second quarter worth about $1,711,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 17,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Five Below by 6.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 51,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays cut Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $176.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $96.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.49. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $216.18.

About Five Below

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.