PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (ISD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 12th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.01.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

