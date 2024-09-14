Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $124.76 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $124,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $177.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $182.24.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

