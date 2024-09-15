Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Insider Amandine Robin-Caplan Sells 3,246 Shares

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $135,812.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Travel + Leisure Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $42.43 on Friday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $49.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average is $44.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 36.83%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 2,759.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

