CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This is a positive change from CRA International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
CRA International has raised its dividend by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years. CRA International has a payout ratio of 22.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CRA International to earn $7.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.
Shares of CRAI opened at $186.16 on Friday. CRA International has a 1 year low of $81.29 and a 1 year high of $198.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.69.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
In related news, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total value of $155,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,161.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total value of $1,187,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,208,035.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.21, for a total value of $155,210.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,804,161.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $1,695,720. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.
