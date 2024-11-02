Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Purchases 744 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 729,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 426,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,291,000 after purchasing an additional 52,218 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 327,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 243,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,761,000 after buying an additional 90,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 231,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,687,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of KNSL opened at $426.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $427.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.01 and a 52 week high of $548.47. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $418.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $444.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $426.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.88.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

