Theta Fuel Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $8.14 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $347.70 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0516 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Theta Fuel alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00035474 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00005638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011269 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00005970 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,732,038,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Theta Fuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Theta Fuel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.