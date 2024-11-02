Jefferies Financial Group Lowers e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $175.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $260.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.80.

ELF opened at $103.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $90.34 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,465,883.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 456.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

