Navdeep Kaur Gill Sells 18,900 Shares of Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN) Stock

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN – Get Free Report) Director Navdeep Kaur Gill sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.90, for a total transaction of C$168,123.06.
Extendicare Stock Performance
Extendicare Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$6.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.90.
Extendicare Company Profile
