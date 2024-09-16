Brokerages Set Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) PT at $11.17

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VIV shares. Barclays increased their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Telefônica Brasil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of VIV stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. Telefônica Brasil has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.25.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefônica Brasil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0379 per share. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 2,821.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Articles

