OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.90.
OPAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on OPAL Fuels from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of OPAL Fuels from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
OPAL stock opened at $3.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $593.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.48. OPAL Fuels has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $8.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.37.
OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $70.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.68 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
