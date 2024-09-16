Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $25.48 Million Holdings in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,417 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. owned about 0.40% of Shift4 Payments worth $25,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,482,000 after buying an additional 14,349 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Shift4 Payments by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,468,000 after purchasing an additional 55,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 60,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOUR. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday. William Blair started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.05.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $82.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.69. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.91 and a 1-year high of $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

